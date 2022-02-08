Plastic pollution affects 88% of marine species - and will quadruple by 2050

Rob Waugh
·Contributor
·3-min read
Aerial shot top view Garbage trucks unload garbage to a recycle in the vicinity of the city of Bangkok, Thailand
Plastic waste in Bangkok: pollution is a global problem (Getty)

Plastic pollution now affects almost all species in the world’s oceans, and is set to quadruple by 2050, a report by wildlife group WWF has found.

The report found that 88% of marine species, from plankton to whales are affected by contamination.

Pollution hotspots such as the Mediterranean, the East China and Yellow Seas, and the Arctic sea ice are already exceeding dangerous thresholds of microplastics.

The report commissioned by the WWF reviewed 2,590 studies and found that by the end of the century marine areas more than two and a half times the size of Greenland could exceed ecologically dangerous thresholds of microplastic concentration.

The amount of marine microplastic could increase 50-fold by then, the wildlife charity warned.

Watch: Plastic pollution: China starts tackling colossal problem

Read more: Melting snow in Himalayas drives growth of green sea slime visible from space

This is based on projections that plastic production is expected to more than double by 2040 resulting in plastic debris in the ocean quadrupling by 2050.

Heike Vesper, Director Marine Programme, WWF Germany said, "All evidence suggests that plastic contamination of the ocean is irreversible. Once distributed in the ocean, plastic waste is almost impossible to retrieve.

“It steadily degrades and so the concentration of micro- and nanoplastics will continue to increase for decades. Targeting the causes of plastic pollution is far more effective than cleaning up afterwards.

“If governments, industry and society act in unison now, they can still limit the plastic crisis.”

The researchers warn that threatened species could be pushed towards extinction by plastic pollution.

Rubbish washed up on beach.
The damage may never be reversable. (PA)

Read more: A 1988 warning about climate change was mostly right

Dr. Melanie Bergmann, Marine Biologist, Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research said: “Research acts like a flashlight with which we cast rays of light into the darkness of the oceans.

“Only a fraction of the effects have been recorded and researched, but the documented effects caused by plastic are concerning and must be understood as a warning signal for a much larger scale, especially with the current and projected growth in plastic production.”

Watch: Turtle travels from Maldives to Scotland after plastic pollution injury

Read more: Why economists worry that reversing climate change is hopeless

The durable nature of plastic also means that the uptake of microplastic, and nanoplastic, in the marine food chain will only continue to accumulate.

The WWF called for countries to adopt a global treaty to limit plastic at the UN Environment Assembly 5.2 in February.

Ghislaine Llewellyn, Deputy Oceans Lead, WWF, said: “Without a doubt, unchecked plastic pollution will become a contributing factor to the ongoing sixth mass extinction leading to widespread ecosystem collapse and transgression of safe planetary boundaries.

“We know how to stop plastic pollution and we know the cost of inaction comes at the expense of our ocean ecosystems – there is no excuse for delaying a global treaty on plastic pollution. The way out of our plastic crisis is for countries to agree to a globally binding treaty that addresses all stages of plastic’s lifecycle and that puts us on a pathway to ending marine plastic pollution by 2030.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Mandate protesters block Canada-US border

    The busiest land crossing from the United States to Canada remains shut after Canadian truckers blocked lanes to protest their government's COVID-19 pandemic control measures.While traffic in both directions was initially blocked, US-bound lanes have since reopened, Windsor Police tweeted.

  • Colombia mudslide kills at least 14

    Heavy rains have triggered a mudslide that swept into a residential area in a western Colombia town, killing at least 14 people and injuring 35 others, authorities said.Officials said one person was reported missing after the deadly slide on Tuesday morning in Risaralda, in the municipality of Pereira.

  • Probe into 417km/h on German autobahn

    State prosecutors in Germany have taken over an investigation into a Czech millionaire seen driving at 417 kilometres per hour on an motorway in the country.The prosecution will investigate as soon as all documents have been received and recorded, a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Stendal, situated in north-eastern Germany, said on Monday.

  • Macron says he de-escalated Ukraine crisis

    French President Emmanuel Macron, the first leader of a major Western power to meet Vladimir Putin since Russia massed troops near Ukraine, says he believes steps can be taken to de-escalate the crisis and called on all sides to stay calm.Macron, who in contrast to his US and British counterparts has played down the likelihood that Russia may soon invade its neighbour, shuttled from Moscow to Kyiv on Tuesday in a high-profile bid to act as a mediator.

  • NSW teacher charged with supplying drugs

    A Sydney high school teacher has been accused of supplying drugs to teenagers in Sydney's south.NSW Police began investigating last week after receiving a tip-off about a woman supplying drugs to students in the Sutherland area.

  • Voters back 25pct pay rise for aged care

    A majority of Australians back a huge wage rise for aged care workers and say federal government funding for the sector should be increased.The polling conducted for the Health Services Union found 71 per cent of voters backed a 25 per cent increase in the average pay rate to $29 per cent hour, from around $22.

  • Deadly Ghana explosion firm fined $A8.4m

    A Spanish company has been fined the equivalent of $A8.4 million following an accident that left at least 17 people dead and dozens injured in the West African country of Ghana.

  • Gold again for German great Geisenberger

    In most sports, such a title is the source of great debate.Definitely not after Tuesday night, when Natalie Geisenberger of Germany became the first to win the Olympic women's competition three times to cement her place in history as the sport's best.

  • Broad and Anderson among eight England axe

    James Anderson and Stuart Broad are among eight players to have been dropped by England from the Test squad to tour the West Indies next month.The veterans' axing, and other omissions, suggests England are embarking on wholesale change after the Ashes debacle when they were lucky to escape with a 4-0 defeat.

  • Power of the Dog and Dune lead Oscar noms

    After a pandemic year that hobbled movie theatres and saw streaming services make new inroads into Hollywood, the Academy Awards has put its strongest support behind two films made with big-screen grandeur that were also streamed into homes: Jane Campion's gothic western The Power of the Dog and Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune.Netflix's The Power of the Dog led nominations to the 94th Academy Awards with 12 nods, including best picture, best director and recognition for all of its top actors

  • Snowboarder Ledecka nears historic double

    The Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka has taken a step closer to repeat her historic PyeongChang double-gold by defending her snowboard parallel giant slalom title at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.The 26-year-old made history four years ago by becoming the first woman to win gold medals in two different disciplines at the same Games when she triumphed in Alpine skiing Super G and snowboard parallel giant slalom.

  • Uncontested scrums are 'not rugby': Rennie

    Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is not a fan of uncontested scrums in professional rugby - and he's not the only one.With the coronavirus already causing havoc before a ball has even been kicked in competition proper, that very prospect of uncontested scrums during the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific has been floated.

  • Wild's ride leads to another Olympic medal

    Once upon a time, Vic Wild left his life in America and moved to Russia for love -- and for snowboarding. Olympic medals -- those last forever.

  • Americans focus on mental health for Games

    United States Olympic officials say they learned lessons from the Tokyo Games on supporting athletes' mental health, taking a proactive approach in Beijing.Gymnast Simone Biles, a four-time gold medallist, rewrote the playbook on mental health in Tokyo, championing athlete wellbeing in a conversation once seen as taboo.

  • Moderate MPs unhappy with religious bill

    Moderates among the federal government are unhappy with or outright opposed to a compromise agreement to protect gay students, but not trans children, as part of religious discrimination changes.The coalition partyroom has agreed to amendments to the legislative package, including adding a clause to the Sex Discrimination Act banning religious institutions from expelling students based on their sexuality.

  • Murder-accused NT cop 'went too far'

    A Northern Territory policeman accused of murdering an Aboriginal teenager may have exaggerated the threat he and a fellow officer faced when he pulled the trigger.Constable Zachary Rolfe, 30, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Kumanjayi Charles Arnold Walker during a failed arrest attempt on November 9, 2019.

  • Higgins, Tame to respond to PM's apology

    Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins and child sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame will respond to Scott Morrison's apology to women harassed and assaulted in federal parliament.Ms Higgins, who went public a year ago about her alleged 2019 rape in a minister's office, will address the National Press Club with the former Australian of the Year on Wednesday.

  • Vic MP seeks to revive 'red shirts' probe

    Former Victorian Labor powerbroker Adem Somyurek is set to move a motion to launch a new probe into the red shirts scandal.Almost four years ago, Labor was found to have misused $388,000 of taxpayer money to pay political campaign staff ahead of the 2014 election after an investigation by Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass.

  • NSW school RATs 'unlikely' to continue

    Rapid antigen testing in NSW schools is "unlikely" to continue past the fourth week of term, despite filling an important role in the return of children to classrooms.Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Tuesday it was "unlikely" rapid antigen tests will continue beyond the end of February, with the government "assessing what we're going to do from week four (of term) onwards".

  • Firms face more pressures from rate rise

    An interest rate rise would add to the pressures already facing small businesses after a tough start to the year because of the impact of the Omicron variant, CreditorWatch says.The digital credit reporting agency says the latest results of its monthly business risk index paint a grim picture and suggests the Australian economy has some way to go before it shakes off the pandemic.